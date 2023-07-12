WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires 6,862 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 1.7% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 554,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,297. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.15. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

