WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.71. 640,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,016. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

