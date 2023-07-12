WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys 2,514 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,084,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,219,621. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 956,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,209,062.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 218,286,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,354,376.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.24.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

