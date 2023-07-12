WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. Kellogg makes up approximately 1.8% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 120.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.89. 662,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.81.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 97.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $6,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,551,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $6,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,551,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,716,328 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

