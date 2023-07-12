WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,322 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $228,207,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,048.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 418,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,344,000 after acquiring an additional 382,156 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.92. 32,251,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,561,273. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $374.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

