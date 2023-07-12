WESPAC Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.38. The company had a trading volume of 338,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,520. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.10.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.