WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 681,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 156,259 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 613.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 97,138 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ LAND traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. 28,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,364. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $592.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00.

About Gladstone Land

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

