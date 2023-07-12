WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 68,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.71. 365,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,558. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $285.95. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

