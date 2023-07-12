WESPAC Advisors LLC Increases Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 200.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $3,367,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

OUNZ stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $18.94. 922,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,612. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

