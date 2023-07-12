WESPAC Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN remained flat at $21.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,857,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,503. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

