WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.42. 162,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,052. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

