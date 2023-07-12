WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Hershey accounts for 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 840.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.58. The company had a trading volume of 444,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.90. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $211.49 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.17.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,745 shares of company stock valued at $77,237,228. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

