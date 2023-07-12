Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,764 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 38,744 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,291 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter.

HIO stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

