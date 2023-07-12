Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $112.00. The company traded as high as $127.63 and last traded at $127.33, with a volume of 50895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.82.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WLK. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

Get Westlake alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,974,000 after purchasing an additional 629,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after acquiring an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 959.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 501,774 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,851,000 after acquiring an additional 493,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,820,000 after acquiring an additional 342,204 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average is $114.70.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.