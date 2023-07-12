WhiteCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $234,992.71 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $15.05 million and approximately $234,992.71 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00316205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013029 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017392 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

