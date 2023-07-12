Widmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.5% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.05. 5,290,110 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

