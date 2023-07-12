Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,850

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,700 ($47.60) to GBX 2,850 ($36.67) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,450 ($31.52) to GBX 2,600 ($33.45) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. AlphaValue lowered Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,066.67.

Wizz Air Price Performance

OTCMKTS WZZZY remained flat at $8.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

