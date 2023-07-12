Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

LOW opened at $229.42 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $231.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.47. The firm has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

