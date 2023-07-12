Wright Investors Service Inc. Decreases Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $118,298,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,334 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $103,226,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile



SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

