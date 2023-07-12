Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $421,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after buying an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,808,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,352,000 after purchasing an additional 442,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Articles

