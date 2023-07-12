Wright Investors Service Inc. Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $222,919,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,783.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,789.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,647.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2,521.75. The company has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

