Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 4,145 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $233,725,000 after purchasing an additional 170,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after buying an additional 268,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.18.

Insider Activity

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $137.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

