WVS Financial (WVFC) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare WVS Financial to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares WVS Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 14.67% 18.06% 1.83% WVS Financial Competitors 17.65% 7.72% 0.83%

Dividends

WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. WVS Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 22.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

6.6% of WVS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

WVS Financial has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WVS Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.53, indicating that their average share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WVS Financial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $6.21 million $1.24 million 12.76 WVS Financial Competitors $152.79 million $36.57 million 17.23

WVS Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial. WVS Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WVS Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A WVS Financial Competitors 61 414 331 4 2.34

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 33.08%. Given WVS Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WVS Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

WVS Financial competitors beat WVS Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. In addition, the company is involved in the investment activities. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1908 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

