Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.57

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.57 and last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.