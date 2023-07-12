XYO Market Cap Reaches $47.47 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $47.47 million and $464,484.59 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00019413 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014109 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,742.13 or 0.99996537 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000077 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00365623 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $457,552.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

