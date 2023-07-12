Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.67.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock opened at $143.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.11. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 79,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,928,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

