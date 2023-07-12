Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $90.00

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 90.61 ($1.17), with a volume of 39076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,840.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.67.

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

