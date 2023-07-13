3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $319.66

Shares of 3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 319.66 ($4.11) and traded as low as GBX 312.50 ($4.02). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 313 ($4.03), with a volume of 1,209,832 shares trading hands.

3i Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 314.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 319.55. The firm has a market cap of £2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

3i Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Insider Activity at 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

In other news, insider Richard Laing bought 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £24,988.85 ($32,148.27). Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

