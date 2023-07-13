ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $245.92 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019623 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,391.52 or 1.00026156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002425 USD and is down -8.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $693.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.