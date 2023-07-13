Analysts Set ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target at $22.63

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Northland Securities cut shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. FMR LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $10.78 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $847.90 million, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $323.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Articles

