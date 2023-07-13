Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS):

7/12/2023 – Fidelity National Information Services was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

7/10/2023 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $71.00.

7/7/2023 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $70.00 to $69.00.

7/3/2023 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $75.00.

5/18/2023 – Fidelity National Information Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $59.24. 3,587,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,999,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

