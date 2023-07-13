Analyzing Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) and Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Pop Culture Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $1.72 billion 0.70 -$194.40 million ($3.99) -8.71 Pop Culture Group $32.28 million N/A $790,000.00 N/A N/A

Pop Culture Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sphere Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 0 3 0 0 2.00 Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sphere Entertainment and Pop Culture Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.06%. Given Sphere Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sphere Entertainment is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Volatility and Risk

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pop Culture Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Pop Culture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment -7.20% -3.21% -1.12% Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pop Culture Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Pop Culture Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pop Culture Group beats Sphere Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates 70 entertainment dining and nightlife venues spanning 20 markets across five continents under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Pop Culture Group

(Get Free Report)

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning and personality design, and digital solutions; and other services, including digital collection sales, music recording services, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) software services, and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Xiamen, China. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a subsidiary of Joya Enterprises Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.