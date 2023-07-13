AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Trading Up 3.8%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 409,435 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 352,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AQB shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 914.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 64.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,013 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.