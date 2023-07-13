Ardor Price Tops $0.0708 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0708 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $70.71 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00042785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00029704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.