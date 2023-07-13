Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $98.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $99.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARES. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Management from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES opened at $96.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 87.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 64,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $6,133,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,606.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $13,757,907.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,866 shares in the company, valued at $83,481,496.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 64,480 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $6,133,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,606.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 851,234 shares of company stock worth $18,320,805 and have sold 19,421,576 shares worth $469,241,265. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ares Management by 15.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Ares Management by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ares Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 96,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

