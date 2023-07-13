Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

NYSE ARIS opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65. Aris Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $616.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $91.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

