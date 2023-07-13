Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $47.62 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Ark has a market capitalization of $47.62 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000257 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001912 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002810 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002596 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,219,926 coins and its circulating supply is 174,219,814 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

