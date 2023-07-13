Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.04

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.04 and traded as low as C$7.01. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$7.06, with a volume of 278,563 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AX.UN. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.02. The firm has a market cap of C$804.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.