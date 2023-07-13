Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of APWC opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.24. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

