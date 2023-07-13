AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target Raised to $31.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.03. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 8,958 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $240,343.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,887.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 7,186 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $215,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,082 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 8,958 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $240,343.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,887.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,602. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,727,000. Seneca House Advisors purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,532,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 233,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 189,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after acquiring an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

