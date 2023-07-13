AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.31.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE T opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. AT&T has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $20.86.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

