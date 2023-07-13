Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Bakkavor Group Stock Performance
OTC:BKKVF opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. Bakkavor Group has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $1.62.
Bakkavor Group Company Profile
