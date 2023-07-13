Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVFFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OTC:BKKVF opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. Bakkavor Group has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $1.62.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, burritos, stir-fries, food-to-go products, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

