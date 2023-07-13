Ball (NYSE:BALL) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.53.

Ball Price Performance

BALL opened at $56.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ball has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,807,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

