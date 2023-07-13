Bank of America Lowers Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after buying an additional 566,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,717,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,177,000 after buying an additional 749,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,432,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,063,000 after buying an additional 406,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

