Barclays Boosts Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $80.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $88.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.51. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $90.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,140.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 157.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,852,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,896,000 after buying an additional 203,189 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

