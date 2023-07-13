Barclays Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $170.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.31.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 0.5 %

ETN opened at $201.92 on Monday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $205.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.