Barclays Raises Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $280.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $272.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $269.90.

Lennox International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LII opened at $334.00 on Monday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $202.97 and a 12-month high of $337.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total value of $84,897.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,296.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total transaction of $84,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $607,296.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $792,333.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,129.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,527 shares of company stock worth $1,574,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,062 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 151.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Lennox International by 79.1% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

