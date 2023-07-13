Barclays Raises Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $425.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $401.83.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $397.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.09. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $402.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.