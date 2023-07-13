Barclays Trims PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Target Price to $198.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.58.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $183.17 on Monday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,555,000 after buying an additional 489,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,567,000 after buying an additional 872,064 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.