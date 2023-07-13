Barclays Trims Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Target Price to GBX 6,400

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 6,700 ($86.20) to GBX 6,400 ($82.34) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RIO. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($64.33) to GBX 5,100 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 6,200 ($79.76) to GBX 6,000 ($77.19) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($74.62) to GBX 5,670 ($72.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,147.69 ($79.09).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,140 ($66.13) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,406 ($82.41). The company has a market cap of £64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 860.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,008.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,483.65.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($71.86), for a total value of £279.30 ($359.32). In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($71.86), for a total transaction of £279.30 ($359.32). Also, insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,221 ($67.17) per share, for a total transaction of £26,105 ($33,584.20). 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

